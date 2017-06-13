Prasa probe has cost R148m — but DA says it is worth it

Werksmans, the legal firm investigating the findings of former public protector Thuli Madonsela into alleged corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), has already cost R148m, Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi revealed in a written reply to a parliamentary question on Tuesday.

The minister was replying to a question by DA transport spokesman Manny de Freitas, who wanted to know whether the investigation had been terminated.

De Freitas said in an interview that the investigation was worthwhile and should continue, and that the R148m spent was a small amount in relation to the billions of rand in procurement irregularities that were being uncovered.

There were rumours, De Freitas said, that the minister wanted to terminate the Werksmans investigation.

He said the legal firm had to employ a team of specialists such as forensic investigators to comb through more than a billion documents.