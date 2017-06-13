Outcry over Guptas’ naturalisation a ‘sideshow’, says Treasury, confirming Gigaba approved it
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has confirmed that he approved the Gupta family’s naturalisation application.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Treasury said Gigaba acted lawfully in terms of the South African Citizenship Act 1995, which was amended by the South African Citizenship Amendment Act 2010, which gives the minister of home affairs the authority to grant a certificate of naturalisation as a South African citizen to any alien who satisfies requirements for naturalisation.
This comes after reports that Gigaba, who is the former home affairs minister, bent over backwards to ensure member of the Gupta family were irregularly granted citizenship, suggested by letters released by the EFF.
Treasury said: "The granting of naturalisation certificates of this nature is not unusual. Similar courtesies have been extended to prominent businessmen, including executives of multinationals, and sports people.
"There is no impropriety on the part of the minister in relation to how the application in question has been handled.
"It is, therefore, unfortunate that the focus of the nation is diverted towards spurious sideshows when the country is faced with massive economic challenges."
The statement criticised "the sensational nature" of recent media reports.
In the interest of transparency, the statement said, Gigaba had requested the Department of Home Affairs to make the motivation of the application, and any other issue relating to the Gupta family, available to the media.
"I have requested the Department of Home Affairs to provide chronological details of how all applications by the Gupta family have been handled by the Department of Home Affairs from the beginning.
What we simply cannot afford is for the whiff of corruption and maladministration to waft around National Treasury
"We have no doubt that the whole process has been handled by the book in terms of our laws," said Gigaba.
Responding to Treasury’s statement, DA finance spokesman David Maynier said: “This is no side issue. The fact is there is a strong impression that President Jacob Zuma appointed the minister with the Guptas’ 'stamp of approval' and that the minister is close to the Guptas.
“The minister can run but he cannot hide from hard questions about his relationship with the Guptas.”
Maynier said he would welcome a public statement that sets out all the facts, including the details of every meeting, every decision and every gift ever received from or relating to the Guptas, as an assurance that Gigaba is committed to serving the public interest rather than the private interests of the Guptas.
“What we simply cannot afford is for the whiff of corruption and maladministration to waft around National Treasury.”
Please login or register to comment.