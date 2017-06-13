Outcry over Guptas’ naturalisation a ‘sideshow’, says Treasury, confirming Gigaba approved it

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has confirmed that he approved the Gupta family’s naturalisation application.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Treasury said Gigaba acted lawfully in terms of the South African Citizenship Act 1995, which was amended by the South African Citizenship Amendment Act 2010, which gives the minister of home affairs the authority to grant a certificate of naturalisation as a South African citizen to any alien who satisfies requirements for naturalisation.

This comes after reports that Gigaba, who is the former home affairs minister, bent over backwards to ensure member of the Gupta family were irregularly granted citizenship, suggested by letters released by the EFF.

Treasury said: "The granting of naturalisation certificates of this nature is not unusual. Similar courtesies have been extended to prominent businessmen, including executives of multinationals, and sports people.