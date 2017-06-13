Parliamentarians who plan to honour the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada should put the country first by wholeheartedly supporting the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation made this call on the eve of a planned special sitting in the National Assembly to honour Kathrada‚ who passed away in March this year‚ aged 87.

The foundation said it had learnt last Friday about the planned National Assembly tribute to Kathrada‚ taking place on Tuesday.

It said invitations were extended to Kathrada’s wife Barbara Hogan and the Kathrada family on the same day.

The foundation said that due to the late notice and it being the Muslim month of Ramadaan‚ the Kathrada family would be unable to honour the invitation.

Hogan would also be unable to attend due to another family bereavement.

The foundation said it appreciated that the National Assembly was dedicating time to pay tribute to one of its first members in the democratic era.