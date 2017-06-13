National

Honour Kathrada by backing no confidence motion, foundation tells MPs

13 June 2017 - 10:31 Ernest Mabuza
A mourner holds a programme bearing the face of Ahmed Kathrada during his funeral at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO REUTERS
A mourner holds a programme bearing the face of Ahmed Kathrada during his funeral at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO REUTERS

Parliamentarians who plan to honour the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada should put the country first by wholeheartedly supporting the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation made this call on the eve of a planned special sitting in the National Assembly to honour Kathrada‚ who passed away in March this year‚ aged 87.

The foundation said it had learnt last Friday about the planned National Assembly tribute to Kathrada‚ taking place on Tuesday.

It said invitations were extended to Kathrada’s wife Barbara Hogan and the Kathrada family on the same day.

The foundation said that due to the late notice and it being the Muslim month of Ramadaan‚ the Kathrada family would be unable to honour the invitation.

Hogan would also be unable to attend due to another family bereavement.

The foundation said it appreciated that the National Assembly was dedicating time to pay tribute to one of its first members in the democratic era.

ANC Youth League leaders want video footage of chaos at Kathrada service

The league’s KZN provincial secretary, Thanduxolo Sabelo, says it will help the body identify if those who were unruly are paid-up Youth League ...
Politics
2 months ago

Zweli Mkhize criticises Youth League for heckling him at Kathrada memorial

Treasurer-general says ANC leadership needs to teach ‘our youth tolerance of different views’ after he and Pravin Gordhan battle to speak at the ...
Politics
2 months ago

"However‚ a truly fitting statement to Kathrada would be to speak to the issue that troubled him up to his last days: the conduct of President Jacob Zuma‚" the foundation said in a statement.

It said Parliament could fulfil its core obligations to the people of SA‚ and truly honour Kathrada’s memory.

The National Assembly’s failure to hold the president to account on the Nkandla issue and the subsequent ruling by the Constitutional Court on the matter had prompted Kathrada to write to Zuma‚ imploring him to resign‚ the foundation said.

"If the National Assembly was serious in its intention to honour Kathrada‚ it would not only lend its voice to the call made by Kathrada and many others — it would act on it when the motion of no confidence in the President comes up in the near future."

The foundation said the National Assembly had the opportunity‚ through the motion of no confidence‚ to start the process of putting the country back on track and re-focusing on the core challenges SA faces.

"We would urge parliamentarians to wholeheartedly support the motion of no confidence‚ whether it is through a secret ballot or not."

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
New lottery rules put Grahamstown festival in ...
National
2.
Cape Town needs a few seasons of normal rainfall ...
National
3.
Outcry over Guptas’ naturalisation a ‘sideshow’, ...
National
4.
Shale gas producers want state carry interest in ...
National

Related Articles

Pravin Gordhan tells the ANC to look in the mirror and recognise its weakness
National

ANCYL told to apologise for disrupting Kathrada service or face legal action
National

ANC Youth League leaders want video footage of chaos at Kathrada service
Politics

Zweli Mkhize criticises Youth League for heckling him at Kathrada memorial
Politics

Jeremy Cronin chides Jacob Zuma at Kathrada memorial
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.