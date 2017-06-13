National

Gupta lawyer Gert van der Merwe says role in MEC fraud case was unwitting

13 June 2017 - 08:54 Staff Writer
Gert van der Merwe. Picture: JACARANDA FM
Gert van der Merwe. Picture: JACARANDA FM

Gupta family attorney Gert van der Merwe has been drawn into a R16m fraud and corruption case involving a former provincial MEC and a businessman.

Eyewitness News reported on Tuesday that Van der Merwe sought indemnity from prosecution in the case of former Limpopo health MEC Miriam Segabutla and the businessman‚ after money was routed between the parties through his attorney’s trust account.

He was arrested in connection with the case in 2014 but the charges were withdrawn on condition that he make a full disclosure about his alleged involvement.

Reacting to the story on Tuesday‚ Van der Merwe confirmed in a statement that he had acted as an attorney for both parties but said he was unaware of the nature of their relationship.

"I never knowingly‚ intentionally or actively participated in any criminal activities, and to the extent that my services [and] infrastructure might have been abused to promote any such activities, the aforesaid is regretted‚" he said.

After his arrest‚ he said‚ he had co-operated fully with the National Prosecuting Authority and all charges against him were withdrawn.

EWN reported that some of the money paid into his trust account was used to settle Segabutla’s personal debts‚ including her daughter’s school fees.

TimesLIVE

