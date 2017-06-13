Dlodlo nod to encrypted set-top boxes opens digital migration door

Last week’s court ruling made it clear policy making was the government’s prerogative, meaning the Department of Communications will be well within its rights to decide whether set-top boxes are encrypted or not.

Set-top boxes are needed to decode the digital signal for TV sets without digital capabilities, which many poor households still use. Muthambi’s stance on nonencryption was supported by pay-TV company MultiChoice and public broadcaster SABC. The SABC entered into a multimillion-rand deal with MultiChoice in 2013 that gave the private broadcaster access to the SABC’s archive.

One of the conditions of the deal was that the public broadcaster supported MultiChoice’s proposal to have set-top boxes encryption-free.

Free-to-air service provider eSat TV wanted set-top boxes encrypted to fight MultiChoice’s monopoly on pay television.

Dlodlo’s spokeswoman, Phumla Williams, said on Monday that the department would implement ANC policies, which supported encryption. "The minister has made it clear she will implement ANC policies. If she finds that the current policies are not consistent with the ANC policy [on encryption] she will take it back to [the] Cabinet," said Williams.

The ANC policy supports encryption. Muthambi’s stance on nonencryption had angered the ANCand its allies, the South African Communist Party and Cosatu, because it was in defiance of the governing party’s plan. In 2013, the ANC had adopted a policy that supported the use of encrypted set-top boxes for digital migration.

Muthambi adopted an amendment that called for nonencrypted set-top boxes, arguing it was in line with her department’s mandate to provide free access to content.