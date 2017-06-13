Department of Mineral Resources says door is open to add new provisions to law Zuma sent back
The Department of Mineral Resources does not agree that President Jacob Zuma’s referral of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill back to Parliament precludes the inclusion of new provisions arising out of the renewed public consultation that the referral required.
The department’s acting director of policy, Sibusiso Kobese, told the National Council of Provinces’ select committee on land and mineral resources on Tuesday that one of the reasons Zuma referred the bill back to Parliament was the lack of adequate public consultation.
If the bill were subjected to public consultation, it would be opened up for submissions that had to be entertained.
The argument that Parliament could restrict itself to the matters raised by the president — which is the parliamentary rule governing presidential referrals — therefore did not apply, Kobese said. "The issue of confinement does not hold," he said.
He was replying to the argument by MPs that the extensive amendments proposed by the department after the bill was referred back by Zuma could not be considered because they went beyond the scope of the president’s referral.
The department introduced 56 new amendments to the bill after it was processed by Parliament’s mineral resources portfolio committee, relying on the public consultation by provincial legislatures as the vehicle to do so.
However, Democratic Alliance MP Cathlene Labuschagne noted that it would be very difficult for the select committee to deal with the department’s amendments which did not come through the public consultation process at provincial level.
The department’s amendments tackle the concerns of the offshore petroleum industry, and deal with carried interest and state participation in ventures.
Whereas the bill adopted by Parliament granted the state a 20% free carried interest in all new exploration and production rights, the department’s proposed amendment is that the 20% carried interest is not free.
The proposals also stipulate that future mining permits will be granted only to majority black-owned South African companies, and that the breach of any provision of the mining charter or the housing and living conditions standard would constitute a breach of the act and thus allow the minister to suspend or cancel a mining company’s rights.
Zuma referred the bill back to Parliament at the beginning of 2016 on the grounds that its provisions imposing export restrictions on strategic or designated minerals were unconstitutional and that there had not been proper consultation.
The portfolio committee rejected the president’s reservations and sent the bill to the NCOP’s select committee on land and mineral resources, which has had to get mandates from all the provinces on the bill as well as the department’s proposed amendments.
Please login or register to comment.