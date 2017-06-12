SA Twitter is not ready to forgive or forget Gupta spin doctors Bell Pottinger
South African tweeters are reminding Gupta PR firm Bell Pottinger‚ which promoted the "white monopoly capital" claims‚ just how hated it is.
The UK firm has been tweeting about last week’s UK election and every time it tweets, South Africans throw the company some serious shade.
The firm‚ according to a leaked report‚ decided to use the "white monopoly capital narrative" to turn media attention away from the Guptas and their unwanted influence on SA’s government.
Bell Pottinger’s campaign suggested the economic and political problems of SA were because of a rich white minority.
Numerous fake twitter accounts were set up to promote this idea and use the phrase "white monopoly capital" to take attention away from SA’s most notorious family.
Bell Pottinger denied these claims and broke off its relationship with the Guptas in April.
South Africans won’t let Bell Pottinger forget what they did.
The company tweeted a link to its analysis of the UK political parties’ stance on housing.
Noting that the event in Britain was mostly attended by white people‚ @StantemUrsae said: "Looks very ‘white monopoly capital’ to me."
In response to Bell Pottinger’s tweet on the top 10 lessons from the UK election‚ South Africans came up with their own top 10 lists — referring to people known to have links with the Guptas.
Bell Pottinger tweeted: "Our #political team reveal their Ten Conclusions from the #ElectionResults."
Our #political team reveal their Ten Conclusions from the #ElectionResults https://t.co/OL2Gtnezxv— Bell Pottinger (@BellPottinger) June 9, 2017
@mikecomm responded: "My 10 conclusions 1. Atul 2. Ajay 3. Tony 4. Jacob 5. Des 6. Andile 7. Malusi 8. Jimbo 9. Brian 10. Kim."
@pj–2010 said: "Is this different to the Ten Commandments? Your organisation is a uniquely evil one #GuptaEmails."
Is this different to the Ten Commandments? Your organisation is a uniquely evil one #GuptaEmails— Pierre Janssens (@pj_2010) June 10, 2017
In its tweet about investing in a communications strategy, Bell Pottinger tweeted: "What’s your #impactinvestment communications strategy? Want some ideas? Come talk to us at the London Impact Investing World Forum 2017!"
What’s your #impactinvestment communications strategy? Want some ideas? Come talk to us at the London Impact Investing World Forum 2017!— Bell Pottinger (@BellPottinger) March 23, 2017
@mjmopperman replied: "‘We help ruin WHOLE countries. At the right price.’ Is that your motto?"
'We help ruin WHOLE countries. At the right price.' Is that your motto?— Covfefe 📢🇿🇦 (@mjmopperman) April 4, 2017
Bell Pottinger tweeted: "What next for #energy? Our #political team comment on the #climatechange debate and the investment landscape."
What next for #energy? Our #political team comment on the #climatechange debate and the investment landscape https://t.co/WSM2YJxOVV— Bell Pottinger (@BellPottinger) June 5, 2017
@jules52 replied: "How about apologising for destabilising a young democracy?"
@colinreidza asked: "Any Zumas or guptas on your political team? [sic]"
Bell Pottinger tweeted: "What does the #socialmedia battleground look like within the #GeneralElection and how much does it really matter?"
What does the #socialmedia battleground look like within the #GeneralElection and how much does it really matter? https://t.co/svyPGCTm14— Bell Pottinger (@BellPottinger) June 5, 2017
@Valleigh replied: "I can’t believe the brazen tweeting about a platform you used to cause racial tension and division in South Africa #shameless."
@ekogaia replied: "What are foreigners who destabilise a nation called? Mercenaries?"
@headheartlaw replied: "Would you interfere in British democracy? Is it ok to interfere in African countries?"
In another tweet‚ it tweeted a picture of an event it was holding and the reply came: "Where are the Guptas?"
Please login or register to comment.