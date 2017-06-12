SA Twitter is not ready to forgive or forget Gupta spin doctors Bell Pottinger

South African tweeters are reminding Gupta PR firm Bell Pottinger‚ which promoted the "white monopoly capital" claims‚ just how hated it is.

The UK firm has been tweeting about last week’s UK election and every time it tweets, South Africans throw the company some serious shade.

The firm‚ according to a leaked report‚ decided to use the "white monopoly capital narrative" to turn media attention away from the Guptas and their unwanted influence on SA’s government.

Bell Pottinger’s campaign suggested the economic and political problems of SA were because of a rich white minority.

Numerous fake twitter accounts were set up to promote this idea and use the phrase "white monopoly capital" to take attention away from SA’s most notorious family.

Bell Pottinger denied these claims and broke off its relationship with the Guptas in April.

South Africans won’t let Bell Pottinger forget what they did.

The company tweeted a link to its analysis of the UK political parties’ stance on housing.

Noting that the event in Britain was mostly attended by white people‚ @StantemUrsae said: "Looks very ‘white monopoly capital’ to me."