Last week South Africa moved into a technical recession with the reported 0.7% decrease in GDP during the first quarter of 2017 against the backdrop of a 0.3% contraction in the first quarter of 2016.

Janine Myburgh‚ president of the Cape Town Chamber of Commerce and Industry‚ said they called Treasury to find out about the meeting with the business sector but were told Gigaba was meeting "one particular" business grouping but were not informed who exactly the minister was meeting with.

She said they found this unfortunate given the country’s current negative economic status.

"We would like to meet with the minister to discuss serious challenges in the economy ... the country’s downgrading and the recession so that we get to understand government’s plans to get us out of the situation. This is all reason enough for the minister to meet each and every role player in the economy‚" she said.

Attempts to reach Gigaba’s spokesperson‚ Mayihlome Tshwete‚ were unsuccessful.

TimesLIVE