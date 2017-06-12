National

Gigaba lined up for talks with business community

12 June 2017 - 20:32 Sipho Mabena
Malusi Gigaba Picture: REUTERS
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is set to meet the business community on Tuesday after‚ at the last minute‚ postponing his much anticipated media briefing scheduled for Friday to outline government’s roadmap out of a sluggish economy.

Treasury said the media briefing was postponed to later this week as Gigaba had to meet the governing party’s leadership and then meet the "economic cluster on Tuesday with the objective of developing a comprehensive response programme to the economic challenges".

The country’s economy has suffered one setback after the another‚ with Fitch Ratings agency downgrading the country to "junk" status (non-investment grade) in April.

