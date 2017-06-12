Austrian company pockets 74% of e-tolls, charges Outa

Austrian company Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) has pocketed 74% of the money collected from motorists since the inception of e-tolls, according to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Outa said this calculation was based on Transport Minister Joseph Maswanganyi telling Parliament that R2.9bn had been collected from motorists between December 2013 (when e-tolls were introduced) and March 2017, and that ETC had been paid R2.2bn.

"This is a clear indication of how irrational the scheme has become and what makes matters worse is the compliance levels continue to decline year on year. At an average of R55m per month paid to ETC, and with the current e-toll income levels at around R63m per month, virtually no money is going towards the e-toll bonds," Outa chairman Wayne Duvenage said in a statement on Monday morning.