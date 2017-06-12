National

Austrian company pockets 74% of e-tolls, charges Outa

12 June 2017 - 10:10 Robert Laing
E-tolling gantry in Gauteng. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SIMON MATHEUBLA

Austrian company Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) has pocketed 74% of the money collected from motorists since the inception of e-tolls, according to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Outa said this calculation was based on Transport Minister Joseph Maswanganyi telling Parliament that R2.9bn had been collected from motorists between December 2013 (when e-tolls were introduced) and March 2017, and that ETC had been paid R2.2bn.

"This is a clear indication of how irrational the scheme has become and what makes matters worse is the compliance levels continue to decline year on year. At an average of R55m per month paid to ETC, and with the current e-toll income levels at around R63m per month, virtually no money is going towards the e-toll bonds," Outa chairman Wayne Duvenage said in a statement on Monday morning.

Outa prepares for test case to oppose e-tolls

The fight over the lawfulness of tolling is moving to the ‘next stage’, says Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse
National
1 month ago

If Sanral is downgraded, it will be due to its own, not SA’s, financial woes

Sanral is sufficiently independent to avoid a sub-investment grade, but this is unlikely given the burden of its e-toll decision, writes Wayne ...
Opinion
1 month ago

E-toll defaulters threaten future of roads agency, says CEO

Sanral CEO Macozoma paints a grim picture of the devastating effect the e-toll civil disobedience campaign in Gauteng is having on its coffers
Companies
1 month ago

This explained why recent bond auctions by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) struggled to attract investors, Duvenage said.

Unpaid e-toll bills amounted to about R9.2bn at the end of March, and Duvenage said he doubted Sanral would be able to collect a meaningful portion of this debt, regardless of litigation outcomes going forward.

"We believe our cases are all extremely strong. Not only are Sanral going to be faced with a tough challenge when it comes to defending the lawfulness of the e-toll decision on constitutional grounds, but we have also uncovered numerous failures when it comes to billing errors and processes within the scheme," Duvenage said.

