Tobeka Madiba-Zuma must explain millions passing through her account, says Absa

Absa is said to have threatened to close down a bank account held by President Jacob Zuma’s wife Tobeka Madiba-Zuma, flagging unexplained millions of rands passing through her account.

The bank’s move comes a year after it ended business relations with Zuma’s son Duduzane. It follows the major banks taking a firm stance against commercial entities linked to the Gupta family, in spite of pleas by cabinet ministers close to Zuma.

Last year it emerged that the banks had closed all the business accounts of Gupta-owned companies; leaked e-mails also show that around the same time Absa closed both Duduzane’s transactional accounts (cheque and credit).

It is not clear whether the action against Madiba-Zuma is linked to the Gupta-related controversy with the banks.

Sources said the bank wanted her to explain large sums of money in her account.

