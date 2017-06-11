National

Tobeka Madiba-Zuma must explain millions passing through her account, says Absa

Absa wants the first lady to explain large sums of money in her account

11 June 2017 - 10:02 Qaanitah Hunter and Athandiwe Saba
Tobeka Madiba Zuma. Picture: MARK WING/SUNDAY TIMES
Tobeka Madiba Zuma. Picture: MARK WING/SUNDAY TIMES

Absa is said to have threatened to close down a bank account held by President Jacob Zuma’s wife Tobeka Madiba-Zuma, flagging unexplained millions of rands passing through her account.

The bank’s move comes a year after it ended business relations with Zuma’s son Duduzane. It follows the major banks taking a firm stance against commercial entities linked to the Gupta family, in spite of pleas by cabinet ministers close to Zuma.

Last year it emerged that the banks had closed all the business accounts of Gupta-owned companies; leaked e-mails also show that around the same time Absa closed both Duduzane’s transactional accounts (cheque and credit).

It is not clear whether the action against Madiba-Zuma is linked to the Gupta-related controversy with the banks.

Sources said the bank wanted her to explain large sums of money in her account.

Read the full article in the Sunday Times.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Parliament must probe reports of anti-Zuma spying ...
National
2.
Full scale parliamentary inquiry into Eskom set ...
National
3.
Moody’s downgrade strengthens the case for debate ...
National
4.
Gauteng health MEC intervenes to get five corpses ...
National / Health

Related Articles

A Dummy’s Guide to the #GuptaEmails
National

Gupta man Eric Wood accused in suspected R10m money laundering scam
National

You won't find me in the Gupta emails, promises Malema
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.