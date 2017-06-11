Standard Bank has donated R10-million to assist with relief efforts in the Western Cape parts of which have been devastated by raging fires and storms over the past week.

The fires and storms have claimed numerous lives and displaced thousands of people‚ while completely gutting homes‚ schools‚ businesses‚ and vehicles.

"It is with the deepest‚ and most heartfelt sympathy that our thoughts go out to those whom have lost loved ones in the Knysna fires and severe weather in Cape Town. Our thoughts too‚ are with those residents‚ especially the destitute and vulnerable‚ who have been displaced and left exposed in the affected areas‚" said Ben Kruger‚ CEO of Standard Bank Group.

"I am heartened that so many of South African’s citizens‚ corporates and individuals‚ have stepped up to assist with relief work. It is with hope for a better tomorrow for all those affected‚ that we at Standard Bank are donating R10 million to the efforts. Our wish is that this will bring some relief to those that have been impacted by the natural disasters in all regions affected by the fires and storms. In some areas‚ entire communities will need to be rebuilt‚ and my only hope is that this urgent donation will make a difference‚" said Kruger.