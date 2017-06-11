Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises is set to commence a full scale Parliamentary inquiry into the "rot" at Eskom‚ as requested by the Democratic Alliance‚ the party said on Sunday.

DA spokesperson on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone said the DA had long pushed for this inquiry to be launched‚ and was pleased that preparations for the inquiry would now begin on Thursday‚ June 21.

She said according to the committee programme‚ the Portfolio Committee will meet on that day to proceed with "[discussions] and preparations for the inquiry into Eskom and related matters".

"For far too long good governance practices at Eskom have crumbled under the watch of Minister Lynne Brown‚ its executives and board members‚ while the Gupta ANC mafia has pillaged public money at the utility and other public enterprises alike‚" Mazzone charged.