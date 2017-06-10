The DA has opened a criminal against Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi‚ who is alleged to have benefited from the R150-million Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) contracts while he was its chairperson.

The charges‚ made at the Cape Town central police station on Friday‚ are in terms of the Prevention of Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act.

TimesLIVE reported on Monday that Buthelezi and his brother Nkanyiso were implicated in the leaked Gupta emails. News24 reported that Inala Shipping‚ owned by Nkanyiso Buthelezi‚ was involved in managing the shipping and logistics of a major locomotive import deal. Sebenza Forwarding and Shipping‚ a company in which the deputy minister was the ultimate beneficiary‚ was roped in to handle customs clearing in the deal.