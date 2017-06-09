We must unite and close ranks, Jacob Zuma urges MK military veterans

The ANC’s branches are shrinking and capacity within the party is eroding.

These were the words of President Jacob Zuma‚ when he addressed the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association’s conference in Johannesburg, on Friday.

"We must unite and close ranks. We have seen in the recent past the mobilisation of civil society against the ANC and its leadership, and some have fallen into the trap and joined these groups to appear intellectual and morally sound‚" he said.

He warned that those who took part in activities to break the ANC were behaving in a counter-revolutionary manner.