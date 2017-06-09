National

Secretary of Parliament on leave while Nehawu's allegations are probed

09 June 2017 - 08:57 Linda Ensor
Gengezi Mgidlana, Secretary to Parliament.
Gengezi Mgidlana, Secretary to Parliament. File Picture: JEREMY GLYN/SUNDAY TIMES

Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana has taken special leave while allegations against him are investigated.

The allegations of mismanagement and corruption - which Mgidlana has denied - were made by the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and have been referred to Parliament's independent audit committee for investigation.

The union has demanded that Mgidlana be suspended rather than be granted special leave but the presiding officers of Parliament have acceded to his request for special leave.

Among the union's complaints are that Mgidlana abused his powers and spent R1.8m on international benchmarking trips to other parliaments.

It submitted its complaints to the public protector last year.

The DA and EFF have also protested against Mgidlana's performance.

Nehawu's hostility towards Mgidlana has been fuelled by stalled wage negotiations with Parliament.

The presiding officers of Parliament - speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise - emphasised in a statement on Friday that, "consistent with the principles of natural justice", Mgidlana remained innocent until proven otherwise.

One of the two deputy secretaries will be appointed to act for Mgidlana in his absence.

The statement said Mgidlana had requested to be placed on special leave pending the outcome of the investigations.

