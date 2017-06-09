Secretary of Parliament on leave while Nehawu's allegations are probed

Among the union's complaints are that Mgidlana abused his powers and spent R1.8m on international benchmarking trips to other parliaments.

It submitted its complaints to the public protector last year.

The DA and EFF have also protested against Mgidlana's performance.

Nehawu's hostility towards Mgidlana has been fuelled by stalled wage negotiations with Parliament.

The presiding officers of Parliament - speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise - emphasised in a statement on Friday that, "consistent with the principles of natural justice", Mgidlana remained innocent until proven otherwise.

One of the two deputy secretaries will be appointed to act for Mgidlana in his absence.

The statement said Mgidlana had requested to be placed on special leave pending the outcome of the investigations.