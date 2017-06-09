Report that Jacob Zuma is not concerned about fires in Knysna ‘is fake news’
The Presidency says it is ‘extremely concerned by the loss of life‚ displacement of people and total devastation that has been visited on the residents of the Western Cape’
The Presidency has rejected a "fake news" website’s report claiming that President Jacob Zuma was not concerned about the devastating fires in Knysna.
"We are extremely concerned by the loss of life‚ displacement of people and total devastation that has been visited on the residents of the Western Cape including Knysna‚ the Cape Peninsula and all affected areas as a result of the severe weather and heavy storms‚" the Presidency said in a statement.
"The government has dispatched humanitarian and other support to all the affected areas‚ especially the poor communities‚ which is being co-ordinated through our Natjoc (national joint operational centre) disaster management‚ working with the Western Cape provincial government and provincial disaster management teams.
"We also thank all those who have come forward with support to the affected communities and appeal to those with the means to assist the residents of the Western Cape who have been caught by the devastating effects of the storm‚" the Presidency said.
The Presidency further warned people to be vigilant against such "fake news" reports.
An article appearing on an alleged fake news website Gossip Mill SA has been shared on social media, claiming Zuma had told a journalist that Knysna was not big enough to warrant presidential attention and aid.
The article alleged that Zuma, in his own words, said: "I cannot alter my budget or have extra resources wasted on people who have obviously voted DA."
Knysna descended into an inferno with wild wind fires earlier this week‚ killing four people, among them a toddler.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.