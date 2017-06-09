The Presidency has rejected a "fake news" website’s report claiming that President Jacob Zuma was not concerned about the devastating fires in Knysna.

"We are extremely concerned by the loss of life‚ displacement of people and total devastation that has been visited on the residents of the Western Cape including Knysna‚ the Cape Peninsula and all affected areas as a result of the severe weather and heavy storms‚" the Presidency said in a statement.

"The government has dispatched humanitarian and other support to all the affected areas‚ especially the poor communities‚ which is being co-ordinated through our Natjoc (national joint operational centre) disaster management‚ working with the Western Cape provincial government and provincial disaster management teams.