National Assembly adopts controversial border authority bill

The National Assembly has voted to adopt the controversial Border Management Authority Bill at the third attempt.

The bill was initially voted on in May and again earlier this week. However, on both occasions, opposition parties walked out in protest, leaving the house short of the quorum of 201 needed of the 400 MPs. On Thursday, ANC MPs turned out in droves, ensuring a quorum.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a border management authority and to do away with the fragmented border-management model used at South African ports of entry. It will establish a single implementing entity under a single executive authority.

The major bone of contention is the issue of customs and excise collection, which was the subject of a dispute between the Department of Home Affairs and the finance ministry, with the latter wanting the function to remain under the South African Revenue Service (SARS).