Mogajane brings promise of stability to the Treasury

"Mr Mogajane is a solid candidate and is widely considered to be a public servant with firm credentials and a strong moral compass," said BNP Paribas Securities economist Jeff Schultz.

"While his experience is not as vast as his predecessor’s, the fact that this has been an internal appointment will at least continue to quell some fears that the appointment … could be politically motivated."

It also helped to bolster Gigaba’s credibility since he had promised that policy continuity would be maintained at the Treasury; that he wanted to reach out to the business community; and that he would give serious consideration to in-house applicants for the director-general position.

Noting that Mogajane had been very active on behalf of the Treasury in working with the CEO Initiative, the Banking Association SA said the appointment was a harbinger of policy continuity and should boost local and international confidence in the country.

Mogajane’s appointment had also bolstered morale among Treasury staff, insiders said.

"There is a sense of relief that someone who has a good deal of experience in the National Treasury has been appointed," a senior official said.

"The fact that he was chief-of-staff to Gordhan, where he would have experienced a strong interplay between political and administrative issues, means that he is knowledgeable about how the institution works," the senior official said.

Though Mogajane lacks economic policy experience, he has a strong handle on the budget process, having served as the deputy director-general of the public finance division since June 2015.

Investec Asset Management’s co-head of fixed income Nazmeera Moola said that while Mogajane was a solid appointment and "a really good first step", a number of other things needed to be done to restore business confidence.

These included the appointment of a permanent chief procurement officer in the Treasury, government’s signing of outstanding contracts with independent power producers and the finalisation of the mining charter.

"If confidence is not restored, growth will continue to disappoint and result in lower government revenue and a budget deficit that is a whole lot bigger than the estimate that was made in February," she said.

Rand Merchant Bank’s chief economist, Ettienne le Roux, agreed, saying that the medium-term budget review was looming and it would be crucial for Gigaba to live up to his fiscal promises. This would be challenging in a weak growth environment. Without a revival of confidence, SA would not achieve the investment required to drive growth or raise the revenue needed to maintain public spending at current levels.

The ratings agencies will take their cue from Gigaba’s conduct as finance minister. And while they will doubtless be comforted by Mogajane’s appointment, they have made it clear that they need to see smaller budget deficits and firmer growth if SA is to hang onto its credit ratings.