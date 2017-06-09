EARLY ELECTION
Government is morally illegitimate, say churches
'The president has caused Parliament, the country’s representatives and therefore the people of SA to sin,' says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana
The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has called for the dissolution of Parliament and early elections, saying that the government was morally illegitimate.
The SACC was a crucial ally in the fight against apartheid. It consists of 28 member churches and eight associate churches with an estimated membership of more than 10-million people.
In April, it released an "unburdening report", which detailed instances of state capture. Among the findings, the SACC said it feared the country was sliding into a "mafia state".
"Nothing can stand with integrity as far as we can tell," SACC general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said on Thursday. "The president has caused Parliament, the country’s representatives and therefore the people of SA to sin."
He said the SACC would hold a national convention to discuss the wide variety of problems the country was facing.
We do not know that there are constitutional mechanisms for what we are talking about; we are making a moral call
When asked if it would be appealing to MPs’ consciences to support the vote of no confidence that has been tabled by opposition parties, he said MPs had had a chance to act and they had not done so.
"We would have loved for MPs to have used their conscience at the time they had to accept a wrongful decision. We would have loved for them to have used their conscience when the Constitutional Court said they were in breach. They should have at least passed a motion of regret," Mpumlwana said. "We are not addressing ourselves to the MPs. We
are addressing ourselves to South Africans."
Mpumlwana said the situation had escalated since the SACC said in 2016 that the president should step down. The call was made after the Nkandla judgment, in which the president and the Parliament were found wanting.
The SACC said the government and Parliament needed a fresh mandate from voters.
"We do not know that there are constitutional mechanisms for what we are talking about; we are making a moral call. It is possible that the Constitutional Court could translate what we call moral illegitimacy to constitutional illegitimacy," he said.
Please login or register to comment.