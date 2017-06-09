Engineering teams would be attempting to power the water network with generators – including waste-water systems‚ to reduce the possibility of pollution.

"People are requested to use water carefully and sparingly‚ to prolong the availability of water in the town‚" said Bredell.

Eskom hoped to restore electricity to the local grid‚ but the municipal supply network had been severely damaged.

Urgent steps were being taken to identify fallen powerlines or other threats‚ before the electricity supply could be fully restored.

"The public are cautioned to take extreme care in the vicinity of exposed electricity cables or infrastructure – especially in water-logged areas‚" said Bredell.

Telkom partner OpenServe said the Knysna telephone exchange was up and running‚ but the Telkom network was being hampered by power failures and damaged infrastructure.

About 300 telephone poles had been burned‚ and replacements were being sent from other parts of the country. About 15km of fibre-optic cables were also damaged‚ as well as copper cabling.

While communications networks were being restored‚ CapeNature had partnered with emergency services to establish radio communications between teams on the ground.

Bredell extended condolences to the family of firefighter Bradley Richards‚ who died after sustaining injuries to 70% of his body while volunteering for the local Fire Protection Association and Bitou fire department.