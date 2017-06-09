Faith Muthambi wins challenge in set-top box policy argument

Former communications minister Faith Muthambi has won her Constitutional Court challenge to ensure the validity of her policy amendment to support non-encryption of set-top boxes.

The conclusion of the case could now pave the way for the finalisation of the much-delayed digital-migration process, although it still remains unclear whether set-top boxes will be encrypted or not following recent comments by new minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

Last month Dlodlo backed the encryption of set-top boxes, saying this was ANC policy.

Her spokeswoman, Phumla Williams, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Set-top boxes are needed to decode the digital signal for TV sets without digital capabilities, which many poor households still use. Muthambi, who is now public service and administration minister, had approached the Constitutional Court to challenge a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that the government was wrong not to allow encryption.