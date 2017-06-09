DIGITAL MIGRATION
Faith Muthambi wins challenge in set-top box policy argument
Former communications minister Faith Muthambi has won her Constitutional Court challenge to ensure the validity of her policy amendment to support non-encryption of set-top boxes.
The conclusion of the case could now pave the way for the finalisation of the much-delayed digital-migration process, although it still remains unclear whether set-top boxes will be encrypted or not following recent comments by new minister Ayanda Dlodlo.
Last month Dlodlo backed the encryption of set-top boxes, saying this was ANC policy.
Her spokeswoman, Phumla Williams, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Set-top boxes are needed to decode the digital signal for TV sets without digital capabilities, which many poor households still use. Muthambi, who is now public service and administration minister, had approached the Constitutional Court to challenge a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that the government was wrong not to allow encryption.
The challenge had been preceded by private broadcaster e.tv approaching the courts to oppose the alteration of the broadcasting digital migration policy, stating that government-subsidised set-top boxes should not be capable of encrypting broadcasting signals.
Muthambi’s stance angered the ANC and its allies, the South African Communist Party and Cosatu, because it was in defiance of the ruling party’s policy.
This standoff delayed SA’s plans to migrate from analogue to digital, after the manufacture and distribution of set-top boxes had to be suspended pending finalisation of the legal battle.
Muthambi’s stance on non-encryption was supported by pay-TV company MultiChoice, and public broadcaster SABC.
On Thursday, the Constitutional Court ruled that the 2015 Broadcasting Digital Migration Policy amendment was lawful; after the Supreme Court of Appeal had ruled the process Muthambi followed to revise the policy was invalid and unlawful.
The Supreme Court had said the amendment was irrational and in breach of the principle of legality as there had been no consultation.
e.tv had also argued that the state-subsidised set-top boxes should support encryption, and that its ability to encrypt future broadcasts was "essential to its business plans".
In a majority judgment on Thursday, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng‚ supported by three justices‚ held that policy making was a power assigned by the Constitution exclusively to the executive.
Please login or register to comment.