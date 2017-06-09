EFF heads to court to halt Transnet's 'Gupta' contract

The EFF is heading for court in a bid to interdict a Transnet contract, which it says was inflated by about R17.4bn to benefit the Gupta family and its associates.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the party would attempt to have a locomotive tender allocation overturned pending the outcome of an investigation into its legality.

Should it go ahead, the EFF’s interdict will be one of many lodged by opposition parties and nongovernmental organisations against President Jacob Zuma’s government.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: EFF in bid to derail Transnet contract

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe.

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.