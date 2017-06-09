Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
EFF heads to court to halt Transnet's 'Gupta' contract

EFF says the contract was inflated by about R17.4bn to benefit the Gupta family and its associates

09 June 2017 - 05:45 Natasha Marrian
Julius Malema. Picture: THE TIMES
Julius Malema. Picture: THE TIMES

The EFF is heading for court in a bid to interdict a Transnet contract, which it says was inflated by about R17.4bn to benefit the Gupta family and its associates.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the party would attempt to have a locomotive tender allocation overturned pending the outcome of an investigation into its legality.

Should it go ahead, the EFF’s interdict will be one of many lodged by opposition parties and nongovernmental organisations against President Jacob Zuma’s government.

‘I’m not in the e-mails. I’m not in the Guptas' phonebook’, says Malema

Speaking on radio, the EFF leader says the ANC is self-destructing — and shouldn’t be disturbed during the process
19 hours ago

EFF’s lawyers will ask Jacob Zuma not to apply to review state capture report

‘We urge all patriotic South Africans to support this call … by any lawful means necessary‚ including taking to the streets‚’ EFF leader Julius ...
19 hours ago

