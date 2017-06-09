Dlodlo confirmed the trip but said she was not aware of Sahara Computers because the trip was an arrangement between her and Hlongwane. She said she was on her way to Jordan when she made the detour.

In her affidavit to the committee filed on Friday‚ the DA’s Phumzile van Damme asks the committee to initiate a probe into Dlodlo’s conduct for failing to declare the trip.

"According to the register of members’ interests‚ it seems to be apparent that Dlodlo failed to disclose the trip, and this warrants an investigation by the ethics committee‚" part of the affidavit reads.

Parliament’s code of conduct prescribes that MPs make disclosures pertaining to travel. The disclosures include description of the journey‚ sponsor’s details and value of the trip.

Van Damme said the minister’s confirmation of the trip proved the veracity of the leaked Gupta e-mails.

"We have followed processes and submitted the affidavit to the committee to investigate this matter. We hope that they will investigate without fear and favour and get to the bottom of this. If there are similar trips with other ministers, we will also refer those to the committee‚" she said.

Dlodlo confirmed that she was aware of the DA’s intentions to lay a complaint against her. "I read in the papers‚" she said.

TMG Digital