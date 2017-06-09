A: is not for apple. It’s for the Gupta brothers‚ Atul and Ajay‚ and trusted business associate Ashu Chawla.

B: is for board members of state-owned entities and state-owned companies which have been captured. And for the Burj Khalifa in Dubai — the world’s tallest building — in which an apartment was captured by the president’s son‚ Duduzane Zuma. With a little help from the Guptas.

C: is for captured cronies.

D: is for Duduzane Zuma‚ the captured son.

E: is for e-mails (of the leaked variety) revealing how the Guptas captured the state while leading the Gupta lifestyle. It’s also for Emirates Hills‚ the new retirement home of President Jacob Zuma.