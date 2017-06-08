Torrential rain turns to snow as Western Cape storm moves inland
Matroosberg residents woke to a 10cm blanket of snow on Thursday and snowfalls were expected to continue into Friday morning
The torrential rain that battered Cape Town on Wednesday turned to snow as the storm moved inland to Matroosberg on Thursday.
Employees and guests at Matroosberg Lodge woke on Thursday to a 10cm blanket of snow
"The amount of snowfall we received is a lot for this time of the year. We have had people from Cape Town calling all day to come see it and enjoy‚" Lodge manager Didi de Kock said, adding that this was despite a power outage.
"We are fully booked this weekend and next weekend. We don’t expect power until the weekend at the earliest‚ but there are fireplaces in each one of the units," she said.
"I think people want to come to get away from technology and enjoy each other’s company. Everything is about updating your feed‚ but this weekend is about the family."
De Kock said this was the most snow the Lodge had received in the past three years.
Snowfalls are expected to continue until late on Thursday evening into Friday morning.
"I think it’s something that not everyone can experience. There are people that live 35km from us and haven’t seen snowfall in their lives. There is just something about building a snowman or having a snowball fight that brings the little kid out in everyone‚" De Kock said.
Cape Town residents were warned to stay indoors this week as the city was lashed by the worst storm seen in a built up area in 30 years, with gale force winds and rain.
The storm came just a week after the Western Cape was declared a disaster zone because of a severe drought.
TMG Digital
