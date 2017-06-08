National

SANDF to boost resources to fire-struck Knysna

08 June 2017 - 11:16 Staff Writer
Fires in Kranshoek, Knysna on Wednesday. Picture: EWALD STANDER
Fires in Kranshoek, Knysna on Wednesday. Picture: EWALD STANDER

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is expected to deploy more resources to assist with evacuations‚ after raging wildfires spread throughout Knysna in the Western Cape on Wednesday night.

The SANDF‚ as part of the National Joint Operations Centre (NJOC)‚ had already placed an Oryx Helicopter and crew on emergency-standby to assist the Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management agencies‚ after storms tore through the province on Wednesday.

“More resources will be added to help with the situation in Knysna‚” said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini. “We are just waiting for information to determine what resources those will be.”

Humanitarian support was being co-ordinated for close to 10,000 residents who were evacuated from the greater area overnight‚ he said.

According to Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan‚ the Incident Command Centre was assessing damage to nearly 20 suburbs in the area.

“No further storm or fire-related human fatalities have been reported since the deaths of three people in Rheenendal yesterday‚” Styan said.

“The total number of storm and fire-related fatalities across the Western Cape remains eight.”

The Knysna Provincial Hospital evacuated 82 patients on Wednesday night as the blaze intensified.

According to Mark van der Heever‚ spokesperson for Western Cape Government Health‚ the evacuation was “smooth” as the staff worked tirelessly to calm the patients while swiftly moving them to safer venues.

The venues are Life Knysna Private Hospital‚ the Advanced Knysna Surgical Centre and a church hall.

Van der Heever said the hospital had dedicated a number where family members of patients could call to trace them.

“They may contact 060 202 3387 to find their family members who are in safe venues‚” he said.

The hospital structure sustained no damage from the fire.

“The building was not affected; we are hoping that the fire will subside soon.”

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The way in which financial management was scored
National
2.
Dlodlo admits Dubai stay was funded, but denies ...
National
3.
Cabinet calls for partnership to halt economic ...
National
4.
SANDF to boost resources to fire-struck Knysna
National

Related Articles

'Disaster of epic proportions' as raging fire burns in Knysna
News

Emergency evacuation in Knysna under way as fires rage
National

WATCH: Waves batter Cape Town coastal roads as storm rages
News

SANDF on emergency standby in Western Cape
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.