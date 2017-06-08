SACC wants Parliament to be dissolved

National

The South African Council of Churches says government structures cannot stand ‘with integrity’

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has called on Parliament to be dissolved and for early elections to be held.

The call was made at the SACC’s triennial conference in Boksburg this week.

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, general-secretary of the SACC, said in a statement delivered on Thursday that none of the structures in government can stand with integrity, as far as the council can establish.

He said a decision has also been taken to convene a national convention to reflect on these issues. This follows an "unburdening panel" the SACC held in which people could unburden themselves about what they know of state capture. The panel was launched after former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC-MP Vytjie Mentor revealed the Gupta’s had offered them ministerial positions.

The unburdening panel’s report on state capture, deduced that SA is on its way to a "mafia state".

Pastoral letters were sent out to congregations of the 28 member churches and the eight associate churches that form the SACC, listing the national issues identified.

