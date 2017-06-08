Open-access spectrum model needed to cut costs, says Cwele

An open-access spectrum model will be key in driving down the cost of communicating in SA, Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question from DA MP Marian Shinn during a question and answer session in the National Assembly, Cwele said that lack of competition in the mobile broadband market was a major factor behind the high data prices in the country. The market is dominated by Vodacom and MTN.

Cwele said the government wanted to see mobile carriers sharing infrastructure, similar to the way the industry operates in Mexico, which he recently visited.

Last month, Cwele said the Competition Commissioner should probe the high cost of data in the country.

"Last year I issued a policy directive to Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) to focus on broadband market to see if there is effective competition. Unfortunately, the regulator has not completed that study," said Cwele.

"The challenge is that two players dominate the sector. There has not been effective competition… we need new operators, including black operators, to come in and drive down prices."

The government’s wireless open access network plan aimed to drive down the cost to communicate by facilitating the entrance of more players in the sector, said Cwele.

The government’s controversial ICT policy white paper published last September proposed that spectrum should be shared or pooled and made available to a new wholesale open-access network operator to be owned by any licensee interested in participating as an investor and shareholder.

However, last month Cwele said there was no urgency to force operators to return the current high demand spectrum until the end of current licence period. This was to ensure investment certainty.

Mobile giants, including Vodacom and MTN had raised concerns about the proposal, which many saw as unconstitutional. Smaller players in the sector cautiously welcomed the move. But now Cwele has not ruled out forcing operators to return the current high demand spectrum, a move which he sees as crucial for driving down the cost to communicate.

He succeeded in a court bid last year to halt a planned radio frequency spectrum auction process by Icasa. Cwele had opposed Icasa’s auction saying the regulator should have waited until the department had finalised its ICT policy white paper before calling on operators to bid for spectrum.