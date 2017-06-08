The sale collapsed after the Guptas‚ through Van der Merwe‚ objected to Lewison’s proposal that his lawyers facilitate the transfer.

In leaked e-mails‚ Lewison wrote: "Hi Pieter. It is irregular for the purchaser’s attorney to do the transfer, and the purchaser is always liable for the attorney’s fees. It is the seller’s prerogative to appoint the conveyancer and therefore I insist that Colin Flax of Hugh Raichlin Attorneys does the transfer. I have no objection to the purchasers’ attorney supervising the transfer."

Van der Merwe then informed Tony Gupta about Lewison’s proposal, saying it was "wrong".

"The only issue I have with Mr Lewison‚ your neighbour‚ is who must do the transfer. He wants his lawyers to do it whilst I said Mr Jaffer (who has been always doing your transfers) must do it. Lewison replied… quite arrogantly that the purchaser always pays and the seller always instruct [sic] the attorney. He is wrong and misguided by a practice where people get kickbacks from transferring attorney‚" the e-mail reads.

Lewison confirmed the negotiations‚ but said the transfer did not materialise.

"In 2014 I was approached by the Guptas wanting to buy my house and a sales agreement was drawn up by them. However‚ in August 2015‚ Tony Gupta informed me that he no longer wanted to buy the house because his family had decided to relocate to Dubai. The sale never happened‚" Lewison said.

Gupta family lawyer Gert van der Merwe said he had advised his clients not to comment on the leaked e-mails.