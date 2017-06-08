DA wants parliamentary committee on state capture
DA says there is broad consensus that a thorough state capture investigation is long overdue, and Parliament is best placed to do it
The DA is pushing for the establishment of a parliamentary ad hoc committee on state capture allegations and is lobbying other parties to support its motion.
On Thursday, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said he has distributed a draft resolution for the establishment of the committee to all parties for consideration. The motion will now be discussed at the chief whips forum with a view to having it scheduled at the next meeting of the National Assembly programme committee.
A collection of recently leaked e-mail correspondence between the Gupta family and their associates, including ministers and President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, have revealed how the Gupta’s have influenced government operations.
The state capture allegations have led to renewed calls from the DA for Zuma to step down.
The ANC has backed the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, but said it should go beyond the findings of the Public Protector, and investigate the extent of business influence on the state from 1994.
Steenhuisen said he believed there was broad consensus that a thorough investigation into these allegations is long overdue and that Parliament is best placed to undertake it. Parliament is duty-bound by Section 55 of the Constitution to oversee the exercise of executive authority, he said.
"As such, the various correspondence, which shows there has been undue influence by persons not in the executive over the exercise of executive authority in SA, must be laid bare and interrogated … An ad hoc committee is the perfect vehicle for looking into state capture."
Steenhuisen said the committee should be able to summon any document to be served before it; summon any person to appear before it, under oath; receive petitions or submissions from interested persons; and conduct public hearings into any relevant matter pertaining. Furthermore, he said, the committee should be empowered to call Zuma and the Guptas to give testimony, and it should not hesitate to do so.
"We call on all parties represented in Parliament to support the establishment of this ad hoc committee and to participate in the project of putting an end to state capture, once and for all," Steenhuisen said. "South Africans are looking to Parliament to tackle this crisis and we dare not fail them."
Please login or register to comment.