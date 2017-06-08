DA wants parliamentary committee on state capture

The ANC has backed the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, but said it should go beyond the findings of the Public Protector, and investigate the extent of business influence on the state from 1994.

Steenhuisen said he believed there was broad consensus that a thorough investigation into these allegations is long overdue and that Parliament is best placed to undertake it. Parliament is duty-bound by Section 55 of the Constitution to oversee the exercise of executive authority, he said.

"As such, the various correspondence, which shows there has been undue influence by persons not in the executive over the exercise of executive authority in SA, must be laid bare and interrogated … An ad hoc committee is the perfect vehicle for looking into state capture."

Steenhuisen said the committee should be able to summon any document to be served before it; summon any person to appear before it, under oath; receive petitions or submissions from interested persons; and conduct public hearings into any relevant matter pertaining. Furthermore, he said, the committee should be empowered to call Zuma and the Guptas to give testimony, and it should not hesitate to do so.

"We call on all parties represented in Parliament to support the establishment of this ad hoc committee and to participate in the project of putting an end to state capture, once and for all," Steenhuisen said. "South Africans are looking to Parliament to tackle this crisis and we dare not fail them."