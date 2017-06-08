Courts have an obligation to take into account all relevant considerations before ordering an eviction in cases where unlawful occupiers have purportedly consented to their removal.

The Constitutional Court made this finding on Thursday as it rescinded a 2013 order made by the High Court evicting 184 occupiers from a block of flats in Johannesburg. The decision has been described as momentous by the Socioeconomic Rights Institute (Seri)‚ which represented the occupiers.

A property developer‚ Calvin Maseko‚ bought the property from the liquidators of the company that owned the flats. Maseko intended to spend R3m on refurbishing the property and offer residential apartments for rent.

He has been unable to do this as occupiers are still in his property. When the High Court granted an eviction order "by agreement" in 2013‚ it was informed by lawyers for the liquidators and a ward committee member that the occupiers had consented to an eviction order.

However‚ 180 of the 184 occupiers said they did not consent to the eviction. They said they only sent four of their members to court to seek a postponement to enable them to get legal representation to contest their eviction. Their application to rescind the eviction order was dismissed by the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In its order‚ the Constitutional Court also sent the eviction application back to the High Court to deal with the matter on an urgent basis.

The Constitutional Court also joined the City of Johannesburg as a party to the case. An earlier order by the Constitutional Court requires a municipality to provide alternative accommodation if an eviction will result in occupiers being left homeless.

The Constitutional Court also ordered the city to file a report with the High Court on its plans to provide alternative accommodation in the event of eviction.

In a unanimous judgment‚ acting Justice Phineas Mojapelo said courts dealing with eviction matters were enjoined by the Constitution to consider all relevant circumstances. He also said that when the High Court granted the eviction order‚ it was not aware that there were 180 occupants who were absent and did not consent.

Mojapelo said Maseko’s right to property also enjoyed protection under the Constitution. Mojapelo said the effect of the law dealing with the protection of unlawful occupiers should not be to expropriate the rights of the landowner in favour of the unlawful occupier.

"Properly applied‚ [the law] should serve merely to delay or suspend the exercise of the landowner’s full property rights until a determination has been made whether it is just and equitable to evict the unlawful occupiers and under what conditions‚" Mojapelo said.

SERI director of litigation Nomzamo Zondo said the judgment means courts are now forbidden from making eviction orders — even if they have been agreed to — until those under threat of eviction are able to exercise their rights‚ and until a judge can be sure no one will be left out on the streets.

