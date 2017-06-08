Cabinet calls for partnership to halt economic decline

Cabinet has called on business, labour and society to partner with the government "as a matter of urgency" to arrest the decline in economic growth.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba plans to meet business leaders to formulate strategies to counter the recession and achieve inclusive growth.

Cabinet’s call was made in the wake of this week’s revelation that gross domestic product contracted by 0.7% in the first quarter of 2017, which it said was worse than expected and significantly lower than the 1.3% projected for 2017 in the budget review.