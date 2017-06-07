Sugar tax under fire from producers, unions and business

The tax would result in a loss of revenue and shrinkage of the industry, as well as a loss of jobs, Naidoo said. The association believed that "singling out" an individual ingredient in a particular product was unlikely to achieve the desired health outcomes. He urged that a proper assessment be made of the causes of obesity and noncommunicable diseases.

Cosatu highlighted the threat of job losses posed by the proposed tax and called for its implementation to be delayed so that Nedlac and parliamentary engagements could be concluded and a comprehensive transition and jobs plan be developed. This should include tariffs on sugar and sugar-related imports, support for sugar exports and for emerging and vulnerable sugar farms and mills, and the fast-tracking of biofuels manufacture and the cogeneration of energy.

Cosatu’s parliamentary liaison officer, Matthew Parks, said the Treasury had estimated that the introduction of the tax would cause 5,000 job losses.

The South African Cane Growers Association had estimated 5,817 jobs would be lost and that sugar farm incomes would fall by 15% to 30%. "The government estimates up to 3,000 emerging sugar cane farmers in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga are at risk of collapse," Parks said.

GLOBAL PRICES

"Industry estimates up to 20,000 emerging farmers are at risk. This follows ... approximately 15,000 previous job losses in the sugar sector due to lower global prices in the past few years."

Parks said that Cosatu did not have confidence in the government’s ability to protect and save jobs. "The government’s lack of a plan to save 5,000 jobs is clear evidence of this. It’s shocking that government can go into great detail about how to raise billions of rand through the sugar-sweetened beverages tax yet it cannot produce a plan to save 5,000 farm workers’ jobs," said Parks.

A further concern of the union group was that the government had not completed a socioeconomic impact assessment of the proposed tax.