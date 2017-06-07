National

Storm prevents Jacob Zuma from addressing Durban media conference

07 June 2017 - 18:04 Staff Writer
Jacob Zuma. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
Jacob Zuma. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA

President Jacob Zuma will not be able to address the opening ceremony of the 69th World News Media Congress in Durban on Wednesday evening due to the extreme weather conditions in Cape Town‚ the Presidency said.

"The weather has made it impossible to fly out of Cape Town at this stage‚" it said.

The annual congress‚ which is organised by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers, is a forum that brings together more than 1‚000 newspaper publishers and chief editors from more than 80 countries to discuss issues and challenges facing the media sector.

