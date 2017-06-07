SANDF on emergency standby in Western Cape

The defence force has placed an air force helicopter and a crew on emergency standby to assist the Western Cape’s disaster management agencies

"The South African National Defence Force (SANDF)‚ as a member of the National Joint Operations Centre‚ has placed a South African Air Force Oryx helicopter and a crew on emergency standby to assist the Western Cape provincial disaster management agencies with any emergency evacuations where it might be required, in order to safeguard the lives of the citizens of the Western Cape province‚" the SANDF said in a statement.

It said it would respond to any emergency call-outs as directed by the Western Cape Provincial Joint Operations Centre.

TMG Digital