Ray Zondo succeeds Dikgang Moseneke as Deputy Chief Justice

President Jacob Zuma has officially appointed Justice Ray Zondo as deputy chief justice, replacing Dikgang Moseneke, who retired in 2016.

Zondo is a judge in the Constitutional Court, and has about 20 years of judicial experience.

His appointment to the Constitutional Court five years ago was met with reports that he had always been Zuma’s favoured candidate for the post. Zondo rejected the claims during his interview with the Judicial Service Commission in April 2017.

“Justice Zondo comes to the position of deputy chief justice with enormous experience in the broader legal profession,” Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said on Wednesday.

He was appointed a judge of the labour court in November 1997, and in 1999 a judge of the then Transvaal Provincial Division of the high court.

In 2000, Zondo was appointed judge president of the labour court and labour appeal court for a period of 10 years, according to the Presidency.

He returned to the North Gauteng division of the high court as a judge in 2010.

From November 2011 to May 2012, Zondo was an acting justice in the Constitutional Court and was appointed permanently in September 2012.

Zuma wished Zondo all the best in his new responsibility as deputy chief justice.

