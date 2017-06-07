10X CEO Steven Nathan said that with only 6% of South Africans able to retire comfortably‚ retirement remains a crisis in the country. "Young people are not saving enough and this hasn’t changed in the last 25 years. Younger people would rather have a bigger take-home salary than [make] a higher contribution into their savings or retirement funds‚" he said.

The research also shows that, when compared to their parents‚ millennials are saving more towards educating their children and leaving an inheritance to their children. It also shows that only 44% of millennials trust the retirement investment industry and that 57% of respondents want to retire before the age of 65.

In the digital age, millennials are, not surprisingly, looking for information regarding financial investments online. "Millennial turn to the internet for independent information on how to invest their money and plan for their futures‚" said Nathan.

He also highlighted the importance of not cashing out pension and provident funds when changing jobs‚ saying it was risky and damaging to one’s retirement stability.

"Individuals need to take charge of their lives and their retirement because nobody cares about your money more than you do‚" said 10X head of retail Emma Heap.

Nathan also said it is important for individuals to know how much fees they are paying to service providers because it has an effect on their long-term investment returns.

TMG Digital