Mbalula wants crime crackdown at OR Tambo Airport

Crime at O R Tambo Airport is giving Police Minister Fikile Mbalula sleepless nights, he told MPs on Wednesday.

They would "collapse" were they to discover the full extent of the problem at the country’s busiest airport, which is also a national key point, he told the police portfolio committee on Wednesday.

He said he has asked new Acting National Police Commissioner Lesetja Mothiba to deal with lax security at O R Tambo Airport as a matter of urgency.

"Where police are erring we need to act on that, said Mbalula.

"We are not only concerned about police corruption and docket disappearance; the recycling of criminals in the system. Our approach is more operational," he said.

"Yesterday before I came here I went to SAA (at O R Tambo)‚ our national key point. I didn’t sleep. I didn’t sleep I can tell you. And I immediately talked to the general. We need to look at that. If you had to know what is happening there you will collapse. So I think we need to attend to that‚" said Mbalula.

There have been several recent security breaches at the international airport even though it has a highly visible police presence.

The most prominent of these was a brazen cash heist in March during which millions of rand was stolen‚ allegedly with the help of police officers.

Formally introducing Mothiba to MPs following his appointment last week‚ Mbalula said that poor security at O R Tambo would no longer be allowed to continue.

He said the country would be "embarrassed security-wise if we leave the situation as it is in some of these national key points" in the existing "geopolitical environment".

"I don’t mean my house when I talk national key point. I mean OR Tambo‚" said Mbalula.

MPs praised Mbalula for his "straight talk" and encouraged him to "crack the whip" in the fight against crime.

"We also welcome your approach in the fight against abuse of women. So you must crack the whip‚" said committee chairperson Francois Beukman.

Beukman also called for more stringent vetting of candidates in the search for a new permanent police commissioner.

The contract of suspended police commissioner Riah Phiyega ends on Saturday.

TMG Digital