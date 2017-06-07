Primedia is among the media outlets the Gupta family had hoped to buy‚ according to leaked e-mails‚ amaBhungane and Scorpio reported on Wednesday.

The leaked e-mails show that the controversial family had "hoped to build up a South African media empire".

This followed an attempt to buy one of its leading critics‚ the Mail & Guardian, and a portion of Independent Media, the investigative journalism units said.

Through pro-government positioning‚ the family sought to win "lucrative" government advertising‚ which their television channel ANN7 and The New Age newspaper have benefited from.