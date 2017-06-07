Gupta family e-mails show it eyed Primedia for future media empire, report notes
This followed an attempt to buy one of its leading critics‚ the Mail & Guardian, and a portion of Independent Media, amaBhungane and Scorpio said in a report
Primedia is among the media outlets the Gupta family had hoped to buy‚ according to leaked e-mails‚ amaBhungane and Scorpio reported on Wednesday.
The leaked e-mails show that the controversial family had "hoped to build up a South African media empire".
Through pro-government positioning‚ the family sought to win "lucrative" government advertising‚ which their television channel ANN7 and The New Age newspaper have benefited from.
It was disclosed on Monday that the Guptas had weighed up the possibility of buying the Mail & Guardian to reposition it as "pro-government‚ pro-Zuma‚ pro-Gupta".
Despite this attempt‚ the Mail & Guardian was not the only outlet the Guptas wanted to add to the empire‚ and "certainly not the most desirable".
"It was Primedia — the company [that] owns radio stations including 702 and Cape Talk; the Eyewitness News service, and Ster-Kinekor — that a Gupta employee characterised as ‘the jewel in the crown’‚" amaBhungane and Scorpio reported.
The leaked e-mails are part of a series of internal Gupta correspondence that has been widely reported on in recent weeks. The e-mails appear to show the Gupta family’s widespread influence on government decisions‚ to a large extent facilitated by President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma‚ who is their business partner.
The e-mails have renewed calls for a commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.
