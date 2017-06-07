Emergency services officials have begun evacuating parts on Knysna and other small towns in the Western Cape as massive fires raged late on Wednesday.

Western Cape local governance spokesman James-Brent Styan described the evacuation as "massive" but could not immediately say how many people were moved from their homes.

At least three people have died in the fires.

The provincial hospital was reported to be ablaze on Wednesday night.

"These are the worst fires I have seen in the 45 years I’ve lived in Knysna‚" Knysna mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies said.

Firefighters responded to at least 26 fires along the Garden Route. Most of Plettenberg Bay‚ Knysna‚ Sedgefield and Wilderness were covered in smoke.

Eden disaster management head Gerhard Otto said three people – a farm worker‚ his wife and their son – had died in a fire in Rheenendal just outside of Knysna.

He said details around the deaths were still unclear but that all available staff had been deployed to deal with the fires including staff who were on their rest days.

By midmorning about 13 houses had already been evacuated just outside Knysna towards Plettenberg Bay and the N2 between the two coastal holiday towns were closed due to low visibility.

Knysna municipal spokesman Fran Kirsten said further evacuations had been conducted in Belvedere‚ Brenton-on-Sea and Karatara outside Knysna.

Late on Wednesday‚ Welbedacht‚ Eastford‚ Green Passes and Knysna Heights were evacuated. Knysna and Plettenberg Bay have been without power for most of the day as a result of the fires.

Knysna fire chief Clinton Manual reported that four homes had been razed.

He said as there was little hope of stopping the fire they would continue evacuating all those in its path.

At least 11 fire engines had been deployed to the area from neighbouring towns and the City of Cape Town.

Working On Fire reported that it had deployed more than 120 fire fighters to the area.

Meanwhile‚ those in need of assistance may have difficulty contacting the local fire station as several people tweeted that phone lines were down.