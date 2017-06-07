Dropping corruption charges ‘not irrational’, Zuma argues

Zuma is appealing against a judgment by the High Court in Pretoria in 2016 that the decision by then acting national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mokotedi Mpshe to drop the charges against him was irrational. "The zero tolerance pronounced by Mpshe for politically motivated and driven exercises of prosecutorial powers starting with Zuma is hardly an irrational response," Zuma said.

He said the assessment by the court that the decision by Mpshe was irrational was an "unsound" assessment and Mpshe’s decision was an honest one taken after investigation.

"The sinister and/or mindless haste attributed to the Mpshe decision … is groundless," Zuma said.

The 2016 judgment followed a seven-year court battle instituted by the DA after Mpshe dropped the charges against Zuma in 2009.

In the high court the DA had sought to review and set aside the NDPP’s decision to terminate the prosecution on the ground of "irrationality".

After the judgment many argued the implication was that charges should automatically be reinstated against the president.