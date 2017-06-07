APPEAL
Dropping corruption charges ‘not irrational’, Zuma argues
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was "between a rock and a hard place" when the 783 charges of corruption, racketeering and fraud against President Jacob Zuma were dropped, his lawyers said on Tuesday.
Zuma said in the heads of arguments filed at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein that the NPA was at that stage being dictated to by politicians and the state as to whether to prosecute or not.
Zuma is appealing against a judgment by the High Court in Pretoria in 2016 that the decision by then acting national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mokotedi Mpshe to drop the charges against him was irrational. "The zero tolerance pronounced by Mpshe for politically motivated and driven exercises of prosecutorial powers starting with Zuma is hardly an irrational response," Zuma said.
He said the assessment by the court that the decision by Mpshe was irrational was an "unsound" assessment and Mpshe’s decision was an honest one taken after investigation.
"The sinister and/or mindless haste attributed to the Mpshe decision … is groundless," Zuma said.
The 2016 judgment followed a seven-year court battle instituted by the DA after Mpshe dropped the charges against Zuma in 2009.
In the high court the DA had sought to review and set aside the NDPP’s decision to terminate the prosecution on the ground of "irrationality".
After the judgment many argued the implication was that charges should automatically be reinstated against the president.
Zuma argued the reinstatement of charges had not been requested as relief from the court by the DA and that it was not clear charges could merely be reinstated against him, as that power lay with the NDPP.
He argued the NDPP should consider the decision by Mpshe as void after the judgment and to take the case forward from there. "The charges cannot practically simply appear without reinstatement and the formal procedural steps that requires. That is why this is left in the hands of the executive authorities – the NPA," Zuma said. According to him, the matter should be remitted to the NDPP for fresh consideration.
The applications for leave to appeal by both parties have been referred for oral arguments.
Please login or register to comment.