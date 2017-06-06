The way in which financial management was scored

The financial management index is composed of five indicators:

1. Audit outcomes (2014-15)

2. Whether municipal managers and chief financial officers were acting or permanent (2015-16)

3. Infrastructure grant expenditure as a percentage of funds transferred to a municipality (2015-16)

4. Operating budget expenditure (2015-16): expenditure at June 30 2016 compared with the adjusted budget

5. The percentage of debtors over 30 days (2015-16)

The indicators were selected on the basis of: (a) interviews with experts and (b) availability of data.

The data sources are:

1, 2: The State of Local Government Finances 2015-16 (Treasury)

3, 4, 5: Section 71 reports containing municipal financial statements as at June 30 2016, published on Treasury.gov.za

A score from 0 to 100% was calculated for each indicator as follows:

1. Audit outcomes: scored from 0 for outstanding to 100% for unqualified, no findings

2. Whether municipal managers and chief financial officers were acting or permanent: score 0 for both acting; 50% for one acting; 100% for both permanent

3. Infrastructure grant expenditure (2015-16): the range was normalised to between 0 and 100%

4. Operating budget expenditure (2015-16): the range was normalised to between 0 and 100%; municipalities that spent within 5% of budget scored 100%.

5. The percentage of debtors over 30 days (2015-16): the range was normalised to a range between 0 and 100%

The indicators were not weighted. The index was calculated as the average (mean) of the five scores.

The municipalities were then grouped by classification (A, B1, B2, B3, B4, C1, C2) to enable like-for-like comparison of scores.