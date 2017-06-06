The committee will‚ among other issues related to public funding of parties‚ probe and make recommendations on whether to change or introduce new funding legislation. It will also investigate and propose new measures on how to regulate private funding‚ including dealing with investment companies owned by political parties.

The ANC owns investment firm Chancellor House, which has, in the past, come under fire for business dealings with state-owned-enterprises.

When he first introduced the idea to the media last month‚ Mthembu said public funding of parties was simply inadequate and Parliament needed to thoroughly study the matter.

Political parties in Parliament will share R150m among themselves in this financial year in proportion to their seats in the national legislature.

Mthembu said on Tuesday that the house should note that political parties need adequate funding to perform their functions and enhance democracy: "We are confident that the work of this committee will ensure that all political parties achieve financial sustainability in a manner that is transparent‚ ethical‚ lawful and predictable."

The committee must report to the National Assembly by no later than November 30.

IFP chief whip Narend Singh said his party supported the motion: "We support it to the extent that we think the bigger parties are the ones who benefit more than smaller parties."

TMG Digital