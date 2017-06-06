The Gupta family would welcome a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture‚ their lawyer Gert van der Merwe said on Tuesday.

The family has come under intense scrutiny as a cache of damning leaked e-mails has been published‚ exposing the extent to which they have allegedly "captured" influential politicians and benefited from lucrative state contracts.

Van der Merwe‚ speaking on Jacaranda FM‚ said he would prefer to avoid a "trial by media"‚ which could cloud opinions.

He said that he had never suggested that the leaked e-mails were "made up" but said they needed to be the subject of an independent investigation.

The family would therefore support a judicial inquiry‚ he said.

During the interview‚ which touched on the lighter side of his interactions with the Guptas‚ he quipped that he had never had a drink at the infamous Saxonwold shebeen.

Asked if he had met any ministers or the president‚ he said‚ "I have not met the president or any ministers‚ but I have met the president’s son‚ Duduzane Zuma‚" whom he did legal work for.

Van der Merwe shot down claims that the family had fled the country in 2016. "Like any other normal family‚ they left for the wedding of one of the brother’s sons in Turkey‚" he said.