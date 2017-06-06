Defence department should have financial oversight over ailing Denel

The ANC’s subcommittee on peace and stability is proposing that state-owned arms manufacturer Denel be moved from the Department of Public Enterprises and placed under the oversight of the Department of Defence.

Subcommittee member and secretary of defence Dr Sam Makhudu Gulube told journalists during a briefing on Sunday, that the move would help with co-ordinating the requirements of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) with the business operations of Denel.

The proposal comes as Denel finds itself at the centre of state capture allegations, along with Eskom and Transnet. Fears are that this would be damaging for Denel’s reputation as a world-class provider of defence solutions, including drones and armoured vehicles.

"We find ourselves sometimes having to advance funding to build certain capabilities within Denel at the point where we not able to provide oversight to ensure the financial provisions that we have made to Denel are actually utilised to prioritise the needs of the SANDF," Gulube said.

"At the end of the day, the core business of Denel is to produce products for the Department of Defence." Denel has gone from being a shining success story of state-owned enterprises in SA to finding itself in financial difficulty.

The proposed move would also give the Department of Defence more financial oversight over the state-owned entity.

Moving Denel to the Department of Defence from the Department of Public Enterprises could cut some of the influence the politically connected Gupta family seems to wield in the arms manufacturer.

Denel has entered into its Asian joint venture with VR Laser Asia, company connected to the politically exposed Gupta family. VR Laser Asia is owned by Gupta associate Salim Essa.

However, Denel has been fighting with the Treasury to have the joint venture approved and has even approached the courts in a bid to get the go ahead.

The Treasury — under former finance minister Pravin Gordhan — did not give it permission for the joint venture, as required by the Public Finance Management Act.

On Sunday, subcommittee chairperson Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who is also the defence minister, said this made sense as the defence department was Denel’s number one client.

"If you look at the order book of Denel, you will see what makes the order book of Denel to be healthy is the orders from the Department of Defence," she said.

"We are suggesting that because of the challenges we have had at times, that perhaps we should consider going back to the old and bring back Denel to the department of defence.

The proposal will be discussed at the ANC’s policy conference, which is set to take place later in June.