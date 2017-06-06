High Court bars Brian Molefe from reporting for work

The High Court in Pretoria has granted an order brought by the DA and EFF that prevents Brian Molefe from reporting for work at Eskom while his Labour Court matter is pending.

Molefe approached the Labour Court in Johannesburg on an urgent basis to have his dismissal from the state power utility declared unlawful and void.

This was after the board rescinded his reappointment as group CE, as directed by Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown.

The High Court order granted on Tuesday states that Molefe will not try to enter Eskom’s head office or any Eskom sites for the purpose of performing his duties and that he is not required to perform any duties.

The High Court postponed the DA’s urgent application to review Molefe’s reappointment as Eskom CEO, pending his labour court bid to be reinstated.

If Molefe’s Labour Court matter is successful, the opposition party will set down its application.