National

Julius Malema in court over ‘land invasion’ call

05 June 2017 - 12:10 Staff Writer
Julius Malema. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Julius Malema. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema appeared briefly in court on Monday over his call for people to occupy or invade land.

He is alleged to have contravened the Riotous Assemblies Act.

After a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court‚ the matter was postponed to October 27 2017.

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement earlier that the party’s commander-in-chief had been charged "for saying our people must occupy land wherever they choose as per the Freedom Charter".

Malema told the EFF’s elective conference in Bloemfontein in 2014: "We are going to occupy the unoccupied land because we need the land. For us to eat‚ we must have the land. For us to work‚ we must have the land….

"I come from Seshego. If there is unoccupied land‚ we will go and occupy the land with my branch. You must go and do the same in the branch where you come from."

He made a similar call to supporters in Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.

Malema indicated earlier that he would challenge the constitutionality of the apartheid-era Riotous Assemblies Act.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Corruption Watch wants Gigaba to clarify time ...
National
2.
Ayanda Dlodlo’s Dubai hotel stay booked by ...
National
3.
Not much wrong with state-owned firms — just a ...
National
4.
Cape braces for stormy weather
National

Related Articles

LETTER: Which charter, Julius?
Opinion / Letters

RON DERBY: Can coalitions serve a fractured country?
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.