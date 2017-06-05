Julius Malema in court over ‘land invasion’ call

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement earlier that the party’s commander-in-chief had been charged "for saying our people must occupy land wherever they choose as per the Freedom Charter".

Malema told the EFF’s elective conference in Bloemfontein in 2014: "We are going to occupy the unoccupied land because we need the land. For us to eat‚ we must have the land. For us to work‚ we must have the land….

"I come from Seshego. If there is unoccupied land‚ we will go and occupy the land with my branch. You must go and do the same in the branch where you come from."

He made a similar call to supporters in Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.

Malema indicated earlier that he would challenge the constitutionality of the apartheid-era Riotous Assemblies Act.

