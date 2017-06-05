It’s not a good sign when your country’s leader is listed with Donald Trump‚ whose approval rating hovers near 40%.

President Jacob Zuma was bestowed that dubious honour recently‚ when Time Magazine compiled a list of five world leaders less popular with their citizens than the embattled American president.

South Africans with a penchant for dark comedy will be heartened to see Zuma making the cut‚ with Time pegging his approval rating "at an all-time low of 20%" in the seven major metropolitan areas. More eye-popping is the number of South Africans who want him to resign: an astounding 70%.

While the article lists the country’s slumping economy as part of the reason for the low approval ratings‚ it blames the president too.