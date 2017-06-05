National

Hawks confirm inquiry into leaked Gupta e-mails

05 June 2017
Acting Hawks head Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata has instituted an inquiry on the leaking of thousands e-mails between members of the Gupta family and their associates.

Hawks spokesman Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the inquiry was launched last week but did not say what exactly was being investigated.

"Let’s give them space to work on the matter without any due influence," he told Business Day.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) said it had written to Matakata on Monday asking for an update on what the Hawks were investigating.

"We need the Hawks to act and they should be investigating these things and they should be verifying some of the information that is in the e-mails, saying well if this is true then this constitutes a criminal offence and therefore we have to take it further," Lawson Naidoo said.

He said if the Hawks failed to investigate this matter, the unit had to be held accountable.

This comes as City Press on Sunday reported that law enforcement agencies were intensifying investigations into allegations that the Guptas moved billions of rand out of SA.

The newspaper said it had obtained documents showing that the Hawks were investigating former Eskom group CE Brian Molefe, and President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.

Duduzane Zuma has been a key figure in the tranche of e-mails.

The leaked e-mails between members of the Gupta family and associates detail the extent to which the Gupta family had captured politicians and state entities.

