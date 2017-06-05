Hawks confirm inquiry into leaked Gupta e-mails

Acting Hawks head Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata has instituted an inquiry on the leaking of thousands e-mails between members of the Gupta family and their associates.

Hawks spokesman Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the inquiry was launched last week but did not say what exactly was being investigated.

"Let’s give them space to work on the matter without any due influence," he told Business Day.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) said it had written to Matakata on Monday asking for an update on what the Hawks were investigating.