Denel chairman leaked classified company information to Guptas

The information related to the Denel Asia-VR Laser Asia venture that was never approved by the Treasury

05 June 2017 - 06:14 Graeme Hosken, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Genevieve Quintal and Kyle Cowan
Leaked e-mails show Denel chairman Daniel Mantsha fed sensitive and classified company information to the Gupta family. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Image: Leaked e-mails show Denel chairman Daniel Mantsha fed sensitive and classified company information to the Gupta family. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Denel chairman Daniel Mantsha fed sensitive and classified company information to the Gupta family and forwarded the family some of his personal bills, leaked e-mails show.

The information related to a joint venture between Denel Asia — a subsidiary established by Denel — and Hong Kong registered company VR Laser Asia.

VR Laser Asia is owned by Gupta associate Salim Essa.

The venture was never approved by the Treasury and is now the subject of a court application by Denel, which wants the court to force the Treasury to give it the go-ahead.

The e-mail trail shows that Mantsha’s contact with the Guptas began soon after his appointment to the Denel board on July 24 2014.

